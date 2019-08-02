Royal Rumble In Ibadan: Olubadan Must Drop His Imperial Majesty Title Before We Drop Our Crowns, Says New Ibadan Kings

Embattled Ibadan new kings have denied reports that they would give up their crowns as a precondition for their being reintegrated as members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The monarchs stated this at a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking on behalf of the other kings, Oba Olakuleyin, the Balogun of Ibadanland, “The reason we called this Press Conference is simply to tell you the fact of the case. On Monday, one Oba and one High Chief went to misrepresent us before Kabiyesi Olubadan of Ibadan, as we read in the media. All that were published were false.”

The monarchs said they would not remove their beaded crowns before coming to the Olubadan’s palace or agree to such terms as a condition under any guise.

They insisted that before they could ever agree to lose their crowns, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, must also be ready to give up his title, His Imperial Majesty.

Oba Olakuleyin stated, “If Olubadan wants us to drop our beaded crown, he himself should drop the title of, His Imperial Majesty, conferred on him by the same governor that made us obas. That they called us to come is simply a gimmick. Our beaded crowns remain with us.”

The monarchs insisted that before they could attend any other reconciliation meeting with the Olubadan, the Olubadan must let them wear their beaded crowns and ensure that his wife is not present, in line with the tradition of the Olubadan-in-Council meetings.

The Balogun said, “It is not only the question of beaded crown that caused our disagreement with Olubadan. As far as we, the Obas-in-Council, are concerned, the Olubadan is not ruling. His wife is the one and that one we have pointed out to him from time to time.”

“The question of where we collectively agree on an issue and before we come back on the adjourned day, all that we have agreed on would have been altered and we know that Kabiyesi’s wife had been the one behind such situation. She is the one who decided and we have been saying that her involvement is against the tradition of Council,” Olakuleyin said.

The kings present at the conference included Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin, the Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi Balogun; Oba Lateef Adebimpe, Ashipa Balogun; Oba Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubadan; Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ekerin Olubadan; Oba Amidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan and Oba Kola Adegbola, Ekarun Balogun Olubadan.