Dozens Shot In US Mass Shooting At Walmart in El Paso

A photojournalist working for the El Paso Times said a police officer said 22 people were killed inside the Walmart, including four children. The police officer cautioned that the number was unconfirmed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2019

Several people were shot Saturday and some were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, says Dallas News.

One person was in custody following the shooting, police said Saturday evening.

KTSM, a local TV station, reported that at least 18 people were shot, at least three fatally, at a Walmart in the area, but police didn't immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Agents from the FBI, Customs and Border Protection and state troopers were all at the scene, in addition to scores of El Paso police officers. El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. 

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate who represented El Paso in Congress, said the shooting was "truly heartbreaking." The mall complex is near Interstate 10 on El Paso's east side.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

