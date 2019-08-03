Four Arrested For Planning Jailbreak

Confirming the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam, said the remaining suspects were still being trailed as his team would not relent until they are caught.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2019

 

The Edo State Police Command said on Saturday that it had arrested four suspects in connection with an attempt to attack Oko Maximum Prison in Benin to free several kidnappers remanded in the prison, ThePunch reports.

According to Dan Mallam, the suspects had given some vital information about the planned attack.

Special police detectives acting on intelligence report had beefed up security around the prison and foiled the attempted jailbreak.

Police sources said the suspects had planned to launch a dynamite attack on Oko Prison in Benin City to release some convicts and those standing trial.

