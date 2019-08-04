BREAKING: DSS Moves Sowore To Abuja

Sources at the DSS said Sowore, who has been held incommunicado since Saturday when he was arrested and detained, is in a high-security detention facility of the service in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2019

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media


The Department of State Services has taken human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, to Abuja, SaharReporters can confirm.

Sowore was arrested for organising the #RevolutionNow 'Days of Rage' protest to challenge bad governance in Nigeria

Details later...
SaharaReporters, New York

