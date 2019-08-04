BREAKING: DSS Moves Sowore To Abuja

Omoyele Sowore



The Department of State Services has taken human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, to Abuja, SaharReporters can confirm.

Sources at the DSS said Sowore, who has been held incommunicado since Saturday when he was arrested and detained, is in a high-security detention facility of the service in Abuja.

Sowore was arrested for organising the #RevolutionNow 'Days of Rage' protest to challenge bad governance in Nigeria

