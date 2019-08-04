BREAKING: DSS Moves Sowore To Abuja

The Department of State Services has taken human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, to Abuja, SaharReporters can confirm.
Sources at the DSS said Sowore, who has been held incommunicado since Saturday when he was arrested and detained, is in a high-security detention facility of the service in Abuja.
FLASH: DSS Has Moved @YeleSowore To Abuja pic.twitter.com/LOtVUMcWHx— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 4, 2019
Sowore was arrested for organising the #RevolutionNow 'Days of Rage' protest to challenge bad governance in Nigeria
Details later...
