How God Rescued Me From Kidnappers - Redeemed Church Pastor

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2019

RCCG

 

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Chidimma Ibenegbu, has narrated how God caused her to escape from the detention of kidnappers. She was abducted with four other victims.

Ibenegbu said the abductors, whom she described as herdsmen, ambushed their vehicle on the expressway at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, DailyTrust reports.

Narrating her experience at he church’s conference ground on Saturday, she said while travelling to the RCCG Camp at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for the Ministers’ Conference, their commercial bus ran into the men, who took them into a forest.

“I prayed to God to make them fall asleep, and they fell asleep and continued to sleep until I began to make my way out of the bush. I was asking God for direction to the road,” she said.  See Also CRIME Nigerian Cops Begin Manhunt For Killers Of Catholic Priest, Rescue Operation Of Redeemed Church Pastors 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

Ibenegbu said she eventually came to a road and met a motorcyclist and narrated her story and the cyclist brought her to a police checkpoint. 

She said she was interviewed by the police commissioner and her information led to the rescue of the other captives.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, told the ministers that God still answered prayers and called for prayers for all those still under captivity in Nigeria.

