Mass Shooting Videos: At Least 20 Killed In US El Paso Walmart Shooting

The suspect who was captured on surveillance video entering the Walmart has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, a Texas native from Allen, near Dallas, CBS News has confirmed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2019

Walmart shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius spotted in a surveillance camera Los Angeles Times

 

The Governor of Texas, U.S., Gregory Abbott, has confirmed that 20 people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso.

Over two dozens were injured.

Twenty people were killed and 26 others were wounded after a gunman went on a rampage Saturday at a Walmart in the Texas border town of El Paso, police said.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded within six minutes to a report of an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall.

Sergeant Robert Gomez, a police spokesman, said the suspect was taken into custody “without incident” and there was no longer danger to the public.

Police Chief Greg Allen referenced a document allegedly left behind by the suspect.

He said the shooting may have a “nexus” to a hate crime but declined to elaborate. He said police are considering capital murder charges.

While the identities of the victims have not been revealed yet, Mexican authorities say three Mexicans were killed in the shooting and a further six injured.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed condolences to the families via Twitter.

The attacker, who is now in custody, was armed with an AK-style rifle when he went on a shooting spree inside the Walmart on Saturday afternoon.

Harrowing videos have emerged on social media showing lifeless bodies lying outside and inside the store, as well as people taking cover inside the shop. 

There have been reports of a Christchurch massacre-inspired manifesto the attacker allegedly left behind, espousing anti-Hispanic extreme-right views.

Meanwhile, a 4-month-old baby and two children have been identified as victims of the shooting.

Ryan Mielke Spokesperson for the University Medical Centre of El Paso indicated that a 2-year-old and a 9-year-old are now stabilized after first responders rushed them to the hospital following the Saturday morning shooting.

Both children have now been transferred to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The 4-month-old infant was also being treated at the University of Medical Center, but the baby’s condition is not yet known, reports News Agency of Nigeria.

