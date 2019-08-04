Wike Sacks VC, Deputy VC Of Rivers State University



The Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, has been kicked out of office by the Rivers State government.

A statement posted on Governor Nyesom Wike’s Twitter handle said the decision was with "immediate effect".

Also given the boot was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Prof. Magnus Oruwari.

The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Opuenebo Owei, was appointed as the acting vice-chancellor.

Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University. — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) August 3, 2019

Governor Wike also suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the institution.

He, thereafter, set up a committee to investigate the exercise and submit its report in two weeks.

