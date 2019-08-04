Wike Sacks VC, Deputy VC Of Rivers State University

Governor Wike also suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the institution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2019


The Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, has been kicked out of office by the Rivers State government.

A statement posted on Governor Nyesom Wike’s Twitter handle said the decision was with "immediate effect".

Also given the boot was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Prof. Magnus Oruwari.

The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Opuenebo Owei, was appointed as the acting vice-chancellor. 

He, thereafter, set up a committee to investigate the exercise and submit its report in two weeks.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

