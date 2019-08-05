Bayelsa Spends N6bn Annually On Political Appointees, Says Dickson

He said his administration had invested N6bn annually to sustain the loyalists of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, occupying key positions under his government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019

 

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that his administration spends N500m monthly to service political office holders numbering 1,500.

Dickson, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), made this claim during a radio broadcast in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

He said his administration had invested N6bn annually to sustain the loyalists of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, occupying key positions under his government.

Dickson said this huge amount spent to cater to political patronage was responsible for the large number of aspirants jostling to clinch the party’s ticket ahead of its primaries on September 2 where the winner will represent the PDP during the governorship election on November 16, 2019.

According to the Bayelsa State governor, the aspirants paid N21m each for the party's expression of interest and nomination form, adding that this was a "welcome development" for the PDP.

He said, “The large number of aspirants is an indication that the party is a platform of choice for any politician to actualize his governorship ambition and looking at the main opposition party, they don't have up to two aspirants.

“Nothing is happening there, the PDP is taking the shine and it is all happening because of the political capital we invested in building the party.

“If I had lost my re-election in 2015, the party would have been dead by now in Bayelsa.”

Confident of victory for his party during the November election, Governor Dickson said that he defeated the All Progressives Congress when the party was still a force to reckon with in Bayelsa.

He said, “The party that I lead in Bayelsa defeated the APC when it was still very popular with all the federal might, and this time I will be leading the party not as a candidate but as an outgoing governor.

“Although I won't participate as a candidate, I'm a stakeholder in the race, the biggest stakeholder in fact.

“Consultations are ongoing amongst other stakeholders towards the emergence of the PDP flag bearer for the governorship election.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Arrested For Planning Revolution-DSS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-Corruption Agency Recovers Constituency Project Items Worth N117 Million From Senator
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Delta CSOs Warn Buhari To Free Sowore Or Face Wrath Of Masses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Omoyele Sowore And The Emissary Of Satan By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity How God Rescued Me From Kidnappers - Redeemed Church Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Arrested For Planning Revolution-DSS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police, DSS Take Over Civic Media Lab/SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-Corruption Agency Recovers Constituency Project Items Worth N117 Million From Senator
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA: Fatoyinbo Returns To Pulpit One Month After Stepping Down
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Delta CSOs Warn Buhari To Free Sowore Or Face Wrath Of Masses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad