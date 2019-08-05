BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Protest: Soldiers, Police Take Over Unity Fountain In Abuja

A combined team of anti-riot policemen, soldiers airforce have taken strategic positions at the perimeter of the fountain and the federal secretariat in preparation to swooping on the protesters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019
Armed security operatives have taken over the popular Unity Fountain in Abuja to stop a protest by #RevolutionNow supporters.

Armoured tanks and a water cannon were stationed around the eagle square. The protesters have not shown up as of the time of filing this report. 

The protesters are strategizing on how to beat security operatives and hold the #RevolutionNow protest.

Organizers of the protest had earlier vowed the protest would go on nationwide despite the arrest of its convener, Omoyele Sowore.
 

