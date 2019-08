Video of Inside Nigeria's Kidnap Crisis - Full documentary - BBC Africa Eye Inside Nigeria's Kidnap Crisis - Full documentary - BBC Africa Eye Inside Nigeria's Kidnap Crisis - Full documentary - BBC Africa Eye...

Nigeria is in the grip of a kidnapping epidemic. Thousands of Nigerians have fallen victim, and millions of dollars in ransoms have been paid.

But the Intelligence Response Team, led by a man nicknamed “Nigeria’s Super Cop”, are taking the fight to the kidnappers.

Is the unit the solution to Nigeria’s kidnap crisis?

BBC Africa’s Kunle Falayi has been given exclusive access to the unit.