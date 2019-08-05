Fear Of RevolutionNow Grips Nigerian Security Agencies, All Police Commands On The Alert

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all commissioners of police in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to maintain law and order in their jurisdictions.

Adamu on Sunday directed the CPs to ensure that the #RevolutionNow protests did not degenerate into violence across the nation.

Reacting to the directive issued by the Inspector-General of Police, DCP Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, said, “The IG has directed all the command Commissioners of Police to ensure law and order in their areas of jurisdiction during the protests. How they do it is up to them.”

The Punch reports that Mba did not respond to further questions.

The newspaper claimed that the police authorities were nervous about the protests getting out of hand against the backdrop of the vow by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria to continue with the protest for the release of their detained leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

It was gathered that the police leadership believed the Shi’ites could hijack the #RevolutionNow protests which may lead to widespread violence across the country.

A senior officer said, “The timing of the rallies is wrong, given the challenges the security forces are facing with the Shi’ites in Abuja and Kaduna. The situation could get out of control should the IMN joins the rallies and that’s the fear of the police leadership.

“Apart from this, the involvement of a politician and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, in the civil action sends a wrong signal. The government doesn’t want to take any chance.”

