Imo State Fraudsters Collecting N125,000 From Contractors On Behalf Of Governor Ihedioha

- Governor vows to arrest scammers

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019


Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has raised the alarm over activities of fraudsters impersonating him.

According to the governor, the fraudsters have been distributing fake contract registration forms to unsuspecting members of the public at N125,000 for a form.

Ihedioha, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, alleged that the fake forms were about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects. 

The fraudsters were alleged to have opened a bank account, WhatsApp and Facebook forums purportedly belonging to the governor to advance their fraudulent activities. 

He added that the aim of the perpetrators was to bring his name and administration into disrepute, stressing that security agents had been informed to go after the fraudsters and bring them to justice, DailyTrust reports.
 

