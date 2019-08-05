Ministerial Nominees: Review Saraki, Lai As Buhari's Choice, Kwara Group Urges President

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019

 

The Edu/Patigi Progressive Association (EDUPAPA) has called for a review of the nomination of Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Saraki as ministers from Kwara State.

The association made the call on Sunday in a communique jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Ahmed Dakaya and Suleman Yahya.

They said that the nomination of Mr. Mohammed and Ms. Saraki violated the principle and practice of federal character and participatory democracy.

“The two ministerial slots were ceded to Kwara State but none of the nominees came from Kwara North Senatorial district rather, the nominees are from Kwara Central and Kwara South Senatorial districts that produced the current governor and deputy governor,” they said.

According to them, it was only twice Kwara North Senatorial district produced ministers since the return to democratic rule in 1999. “Hajiya Amina Ndalolo was appointed minister by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999; and Hon. Ibrahim Bio was appointed minister by late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

“This was made possible at that time because they adhered to the principle of participatory democracy and federal character, whereby every part of the state was given a sense of belonging.

“At that time, the governors including late Mohammed Lawal and Dr. Bukola Saraki were from Ilorin in   Kwara Central Senatorial District, while their deputies, Deacon Sayomi and Chief Joel Ogundeji were from Kwara South Senatorial district,” they said.

The association said things changed after the 2015 general elections when Alhaji Lai Mohammed was appointed minister, though he came from the same senatorial district with the then governor, Alhaji Fatai Ahmed, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

