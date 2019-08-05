Police Arrest Another SaharaReporters' Correspondent in Ondo



The police have arrested Tosin Ajuwon, SaharaReporters' correspondent in Ondo State.



Ajuwon was arrested during the RevolutionNow protest in the state.



He is currently in detention at the Ondo State Police Command in Ore.



An eyewitness, who saw when Ajuwon was whisked away, said he was covering the RevolationNow protest when the police picked him up.



He was arrested alongside another man, identified as Jelili.



Earlier today, Victor Ogungbenro, a video editor and cameraman with SaharaReporters, was brutalized and arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force at the converging point of the protest in Lagos.

