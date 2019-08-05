Police Arrest Another SaharaReporters' Correspondent in Ondo

An eyewitness, who saw when Ajuwon was whisked away, said he was covering the RevolationNow protest when the police picked him up.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019


The police have arrested Tosin Ajuwon, SaharaReporters' correspondent in Ondo State.
 
Ajuwon was arrested during the RevolutionNow protest in the state. 
 
He is currently in detention at the Ondo State Police Command in Ore.
 
An eyewitness, who saw when Ajuwon was whisked away, said he was covering the RevolationNow protest when the police picked him up. 
 
He was arrested alongside another man, identified as Jelili. 
 
Earlier today, Victor Ogungbenro, a video editor and cameraman with SaharaReporters, was brutalized and arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force at the converging point of the protest in Lagos.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity How God Rescued Me From Kidnappers - Redeemed Church Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Arrested For Planning Revolution-DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Omoyele Sowore And The Emissary Of Satan By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity How God Rescued Me From Kidnappers - Redeemed Church Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Arrested For Planning Revolution-DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police, DSS Take Over Civic Media Lab/SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-Corruption Agency Recovers Constituency Project Items Worth N117 Million From Senator
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA: Fatoyinbo Returns To Pulpit One Month After Stepping Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Delta CSOs Warn Buhari To Free Sowore Or Face Wrath Of Masses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad