RevolutionNow: Police Refuse To Release SaharaReporter's Journalist

Victor Ogungbenro, SaharaReporters journalist being brutalized

The Nigeria Police Force has said it cannot release SaharaReporters’ correspondent and other protesters arrested at the national stadium in Lagos on Monday.

Victor Ogungbenro, a video editor and cameraman, alongside eight other protesters were manhandled and arrested during the RevolutionNow protest.

The detainees were first held at Area C police station before they were transferred to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

According to Effiong Inibehe and Stanley Imhanruor, the human rights lawyers who went to secure the detainees' bail at Panti Police Station, the police insisted they cannot release them.

The lawyers have been asked to return to the station tomorrow.

Victor Ogungbenro, a video editor and cameraman, was beaten and dragged on the ground by the police. See Also ACTIVISM SaharaReporters Journalist, Others Detained At Panti Police Station

Another SaharaReporters' correspondent in Ondo was also arrested.

The police clamped on RevolutionNow protesters across the country on Monday.

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of SaharaReporters and the arrowhead of the RevolutionNow protest, was arrested from his residence in Ikeja at the early hours of Saturday, by operatives of the Department of State Services.

He was whisked to Abuja over the night on Saturday. He has been excommunicated since his arrest.

Sowore's arrest was in relation to his involvement with the protest.

According to the DSS, Sowore was arrested for calling for a revolution.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police, also dabbed the protest as an act of terrorism.

He warned that anyone arrested in connection with the protest would be charged for treasonable felony.

The organizers of the protest, defy the police and went ahead with their protest at various locations on Monday.