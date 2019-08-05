#RevolutionNow Protest: Security Agents Manhandle SaharaReporters Journalist, Others

Even journalists were not spared despite the fact that they were not part of the protesters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019
Victor Ogungbenro, the team lead of SaharaReporters Video Team, has been arrested by security agents deployed to the National Stadium, Surulere, venue of the # RevolutionNow protest.

Ogungbenro, along with other SaharaReporters journalists, had gone to the venue of the protest to cover the protest.

However, in a video that is now on SaharaReporters Facebook page, protesters were harassed and whisked away into a van marked, 'Lagos State Task Force'.  

Victor was asked a couple of questions by the policemen and upon identifying himself as a SaharaReporters journalist was manhandled and arrested.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

