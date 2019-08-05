RevolutionNow Protest: Security Agents Manhandle SaharaReporters Journalist, Others



Victor Ogungbenro, the team lead of SaharaReporters Video Team, has been arrested by security agents deployed to the National Stadium, Surulere, venue of the # RevolutionNow protest.

Ogungbenro, along with other SaharaReporters journalists, had gone to the venue of the protest to cover the protest.

However, in a video that is now on SaharaReporters Facebook page, protesters were harassed and whisked away into a van marked, 'Lagos State Task Force'.

FLASH: SaharaTV Journalist @talk2oguns Arrested While Covering Protest. Camera Allegedly Damaged. Has Journalism Become A Crime? pic.twitter.com/iDH4rsTObA — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 5, 2019

Even journalists were not spared despite the fact that they were not part of the protesters.

Victor was asked a couple of questions by the policemen and upon identifying himself as a SaharaReporters journalist was manhandled and arrested.

