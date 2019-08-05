RevolutionNow: Rights Group, HURIWA, Condemns Attack On Protesters

Advocacy group – Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA), has condemned the attack on protesters by policemen in Lagos on Monday morning.

While calling for the immediate release of all those arrested at the Lagos protests, the group vowed to drag the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, for crimes against humanity.

Describing the police and armed security forces' oppressive actions against protesters as an attack on the soul of democracy, HURIWA said the action of the armed security forces was provocative, adding that it could precipitate mass participation of other citizens initially not involved in the protest.

HURIWA accused the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of being bought over by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rights group said it will immediately petition the international community through the offices of the presidents and leaders of the United States of America; France; United Kingdom; Germany and Australia to demand that Nigeria respect the rights of citizens.

In a statement, the group said, “According to Article 5(1) of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, which has the purpose of promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, at the national and international levels, to meet or assemble peacefully.”