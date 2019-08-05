Tension Rises In Kaduna As Court Hears El-Zakzaky's Case Today

The Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Darius Khobo, had on July 29, 2019, fixed Monday (today) for ruling on the bail applications for El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenat, to travel to India for medical treatment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria


The Kaduna State police command said it had beefed up security ahead of the state High Court’s ruling on Monday (today) in the bail application brought before it by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The police command stated this on Sunday to allay the fear of residents in the state.

According to Punch, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, encouraged residents to go about their daily activities.

He assured that the safety of their lives and property was guaranteed.

Sabo, in a statement made available to journalists in the state capital, said, “In view of the court trial of Mallam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday, 5 August 2019, the peace-loving and law-abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe an unusual number of security personnel in town.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

