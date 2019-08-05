UPDATE: Will Buhari Regime Let El-Zakzaky, Wife, Travel To India For Treatment?

It is not clear whether the federal government will obey this particular court order having earned notoriety for disregarding previous court orders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019
El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria

 

Today (Monday), the Kaduna High Court granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky a leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

It would be recalled that El-Zakzaky's ill health had reportedly deteriorated while in detention for more than two years.

The Shia leader in Nigeria was said to have applied for bail so that he and his wife could travel overseas to receive needed medical attention.

His supporters had accused the Buhari regime and security agents of poisoning the Islamic sect's leader.

It was gathered that prior to today's ruling, security had been beefed up around the Kaduna metropolis in anticipation of the arrival of El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat in the court.

It was reported today that El-Zakzaky and his wife were not in the court when Justice Darius Kobo granted the bail application.

President Buhari and his allies had often shown contempt for Nigerian courts, especially when judgments did not go their way.

Buhari was infamous for supporting the dastardly raid on serving judges in the country and for the inappropriate removal of the previous chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Will Buhari and his allies let the IMN's leader and his wife enjoy the freedom offered by them by the court?

Will the Nigerian president allow these citizens to enjoy what he enjoyed at a point in his life when he said, 'I've never been this sick!'?

Only time will tell.

SaharaReporters, New York

