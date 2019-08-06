52-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Being In Possession Of Cocaine

He was arrested with 25 grams of cocaine worth about $700

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019

The Indian Police has attracted a 52-year-old Nigerian in Palghar district of Maharashtra. 

He was arrested with 25 grams of cocaine worth about $700, PM News reports.

The Nigerian, identified as Anayo Jobest was arrested last Thursday while travelling in a cab near Kings Resort situated at Sasunavghar (Vasai) on Mumbai Ahmadabad Highway.

Police officers on the highway asked the cab driver to stop the car and when they searched the accused, they recovered a pouch which contained cocaine worth around Rs 2.5 lakh.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the Anayo Jobest was living in New Mumbai in Vashi, south of where he was arrested.

He has been booked and will soon face trial.
 

