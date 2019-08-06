BREAKING: Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, swear in designated ministers, according to a report by The Nation.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babatunde lawal.

Recall that the National Assembly ended the screening of nominees for ministerial appointments last week Tuesday and approved all the 43 persons sent in by President Buhari.

However, the portfolio each minister would occupy remains unknown at this time.