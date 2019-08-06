BREAKING: Judge Denies FG’s Request To Detain Sowore For 90 Days

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had accused Sowore of committing a treasonable act for calling on Nigerians to pour out on the streets on August 5, 2019 to protest against his government’s failure to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media

 

A Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, has denied the request of the Federal Government for an ex-parte order to keep convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, for at least 90 days.

The human rights crusader was picked up in a Lagos hotel in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services and has been kept in custody ever since despite growing calls for his immediate release.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Sowore 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had accused Sowore of committing a treasonable act for calling on Nigerians to pour out on the streets on August 5, 2019 to protest against his government’s failure to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

Many of the protesters, who took to the streets in major cities across the country were met with harassment and arrest from security operatives.

In its application on Tuesday, the FG through the DSS claimed that the 90-day window would enable it to conclude investigations into acts of terrorism it is accusing Sowore of.

See Also Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS, Nigeria's Secret Police, Threatens Kwara State #RevolutionNow Protest Organizer
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bauchi: Students Protest Death Of Colleagues
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Living Faith Pastor Killed, Wife Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS, Nigeria's Secret Police, Threatens Kwara State #RevolutionNow Protest Organizer
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest 10 Nigerians For Duping Indians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bauchi: Students Protest Death Of Colleagues
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Raids Former Zamfara Governor Yari’s Home
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Police To Arraign SaharaReporters Journalist, 8 Others On Trumped-up Charges Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Secondus Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad