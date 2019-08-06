BREAKING: Secondus Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release

"I'm calling on President Buhari to release Sowore immediately and unconditionally because this is not done in any democracy."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the immediate release of Omoyele Sowere, convener of the RevolutionNow movement, who was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Secondus made the call on Tuesday in Yola, capital of Adamawa State, when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri following the demise of his father, Umaru Badami.

He said, "I'm calling on President Buhari to release Sowore immediately and unconditionally because this is not done in any democracy.

"What is happening today makes us feel we are in a military era. They should also release all political prisoners."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

