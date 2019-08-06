DSS, Nigeria's Secret Police, Threatens Kwara State #RevolutionNow Protest Organizer

"He said I was trying to dodge the question but I told him I would have come if I am in Kwara. I also told him that I was at their office last week for interrogation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019

The Department of State Services has threatened to Crown Buhari Ahmed, one of the organizers of the #RevolutionNow protest in Kwara State for interrogation while inviting him for interrogation, SaharaReporters learnt.

Ahmed, a rights activist, had previously led protests against the government in Kwara State.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Ahmed, “I received a call with the person identifying himself to be from the SSS office. He asked me to come for interrogation but I told him I was not in Kwara.

“He said I was trying to dodge the question but I told him I would have come if I am in Kwara. I also told him that I was at their office last week for interrogation. He was saying they want to arrest me and they are monitoring my movement.

“He then said anytime I return to Kwara I should come to their office because they have some questions they want to ask me.”

Ahmed also said the police command in the state called and threatened him.

“The police also said they would arrest protesters if we come out, that is why we had to cancel the protest,” he explained.

Ahmed noted that the organizers would continue to strategize and work with the national body of the movement to continue the demands for good governance in Nigeria.

SaharaReporters, New York

