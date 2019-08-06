If APC Government Runs Nigeria Well, Nigerians Won't Agitate For Revolution – Afegbua

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign, Kassim Afegbua, has accused the All Progressives Congress-led federal government pushing Nigerians to agitate for a 'revolution' because of its bad governance.

Afegbua, who appeared as a guest on ChannelsTV said: “If you look at the blueprint of the RevolutionNow, they are asking for quite a number of very salient issues.

"But for the failure of government, for the failure of the All Progressives Congress-led government in certain critical sectors of the nation’s economy, both politics and the welfare of the people, this RevolutionNow is beginning to gain attention in the minds of the people.

“If things were right, if the APC could sit down and provide governance if they can govern the country very well, people will not be agitating for things like RevolutionNow.”