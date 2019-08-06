July 2019, Hottest Month Ever Globally -European Scientists

They also detected heating activities in the Arctic Circle, which spells more doom for coastal communities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019

 

Using satellite data, scientists at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), say July is the warmest month ever recorded in the world.

They also detected heating activities in the Arctic Circle, which spells more doom for coastal communities.

The seventh month of 2019 is hotter than the previous record-holder — the seventh month of 2016 by 0.04C.

The heat-up in July 2016 was, however, boosted by the El Niño weather pattern, which propels average global temperatures beyond the impact of global warming alone.

While scientists cannot categorically accuse human activities of causing the record warming, they believe carbon emissions from our actions are interfering with background temperatures in a dangerous way, the BBC reports.

In the EU region, the impact of the globe's warming manifests in scorching heat waves, which saw meteorological agencies record temperatures peak at highs of 40C.

These rises often lead to wildfires like the forest flames that devastated parts of Greece in 2018.

This time round, the raging flames are burning in the part of the world that maintains the planet’s cooling system — the arctic circle.

In late July, weather agencies called the fires eating the ice in arctic regions of Greenland, Siberia and Alaska ‘unprecedented.’

In Siberia for example, the Russian air force is battling flames that are consuming 4.3 million hectares of land — the size of Moscow. As these centuries of ice melt, the tons of water will find expression in flood plains.

Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, etc., receive the brunt of the deluge, with Monsoon rains devastating communities and killing hundreds annually.

DW reported in mid-July that Monsoon-triggered floods have killed 85 in South Asia so far, with 870,000 persons affected in the Indian state of Assam.

In Nigeria, the Kaduna state government is urging residents to evacuate areas around the Kaduna River, as the water level in the Niger and Benue rivers rise and cause ripple effects across river systems.

In 2018, the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency estimated that 80 percent of the country had been touched by torrential rainfalls which killed over 100 people and affected more than a hundred thousand, with many seeking refuge in refugee shelters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Mass Shootings: Trump Calls For Stronger Gun Checks
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International US Mass Shootings: President Trump To Address Americans Today
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Heathrow Airport Cancels At Least 177 Flights Monday, Tuesday Over Union's Planned Strike
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Clash With Hong Kong Protesters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Stay Where You Are And Defend Yourselves, Miyetti Allah Tells Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights We Will Allow Zakzaky Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment - DSS
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pro-Government Group Allowed Access Into Unity Fountain In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Defy Police, Hold #RevolutionNow Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Ekiti Court Jails Priest For Defiling Five-year-old Girl
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Our President Has Gone 'Mad' Again By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Arrests Ex-Daily Trust Editor Over Facebook Post Endorsing #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad