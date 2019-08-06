Lagos Cult Member Jailed 18 Months For Stealing Phone, Unlawful Association



Magistrate S. O. Obasa of the Yaba Magistrates’ Court yesterday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, a 27-year-old cultist, Samuel Kalu, who stole an Infinix Hot 6 valued at N41,000.



Kalu was convicted after his guilty plea to a two-count charge of stealing and membership of an unlawful society.



According to TheNation, Obasa did not grant Kalu an option of fine, stating that rate at which youths are involving in theft in the country is too high adding that this will serve as a lesson to others.



Obasa advised the convict to be of good behaviour and avoid crime.



“Having considered the facts of this case and that the defendant did not waste the time of this court by lying, and noting that he was a first-time offender, coupled with his plea for leniency, I hereby sentence him to 18 months imprisonment on both counts without an option of fine,” Obasa said.



The convict, who lives at Ajegunle, Lagos, was arraigned on July 24.



According to the prosecuting Sergeant Godwin Oriabure said the defendant committed the offences on July 7, at Akimbo Street, Ajegunle.



He added the convict collected Miss Favour Anih’s Infinix Hot 6 on the pretext of repairing it for her.



Oriabure said Kalu, who was later discovered to be a member of Aiye Confraternity and a pickpocket, collected the phone and ran away.

