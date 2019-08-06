Nigerian Ajibola Shogbamimu Who Murdered UK Student Jailed For 17 Years

The judge, Michael Soole, presiding over the case said: “Only you know the circumstances of your terrible deed and why you did it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019

Ajibola Shogbamimu PM News


Ajibola Shogbamimu, a Nigerian with adopted name, Shohfah-El Israel has been sentenced by a United Kingdom court to a minimum 17 years for the murder of missing midwifery student, Joy Morgan.

According to Kilburn Times, Shohfah-El Israel was convicted on Monday for killing Morgan after he was last seen spending time alone with her in December.

“You are evidently an intelligent man and have said nothing beyond the lies and the explanations which the jury has rejected.

“The court has heard the most moving personal statement from Joy’s mother Carol Morgan, which speaks of Joy’s warm, loving and caring personality and character.

“On top of all this must be the very particular and continuing distress and suffering which flows from your cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan’s final resting place.

"I am only too conscious that no sentence of the Court can palliate the loss and grief for Mrs. Morgan and the wider family.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

