Nigerians Among 220 Foreign Students Who Applied For Science Courses In India

“The acceptance rate of the international students in various masters and doctoral degree programmes is about 8 percent of whom 11 students have joined the institute for the academic year starting 2019,” the official said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019

acadexics


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in India has received close to 220 applications from foreign students for various degree programmes of whom 11 students have already joined for the current academic year, an official said.

“The acceptance rate of the international students in various masters and doctoral degree programmes is about 8 percent of whom 11 students have joined the institute for the academic year starting 2019,” the official said.

Foreign students have been enrolled for MTech programmes like Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, and Mechanical Engineering.

The doctoral programme in the School of Medical Science and Technology and the MBA programme in the Vinod Gupta School of Management got one international admission each for this semester.

The institute received applications from SAARC countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, two ASEAN countries - Vietnam, Laos, and two from Latin America - Colombia and Venezuela.

Also, applications came from a large number of African countries namely Madagascar, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Angola, Sudan, the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan, the Pacific island nation of Fiji, Middle Eastern nations including Iran, Syria, Palestine and Saudi Arabia, and Russia and South Korea.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment July 2019, Hottest Month Ever Globally -European Scientists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education No Comment On Buhari’s Secondary School Certificate ― WAEC Registrar
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Education Best Graduating Student Of University Of Abuja Begs For Job
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Mass Shootings: Trump Calls For Stronger Gun Checks
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International US Mass Shootings: President Trump To Address Americans Today
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Heathrow Airport Cancels At Least 177 Flights Monday, Tuesday Over Union's Planned Strike
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights We Will Allow Zakzaky Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment - DSS
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pro-Government Group Allowed Access Into Unity Fountain In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Defy Police, Hold #RevolutionNow Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Ekiti Court Jails Priest For Defiling Five-year-old Girl
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Our President Has Gone 'Mad' Again By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Arrests Ex-Daily Trust Editor Over Facebook Post Endorsing #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad