Nigerians Among 220 Foreign Students Who Applied For Science Courses In India



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in India has received close to 220 applications from foreign students for various degree programmes of whom 11 students have already joined for the current academic year, an official said.

“The acceptance rate of the international students in various masters and doctoral degree programmes is about 8 percent of whom 11 students have joined the institute for the academic year starting 2019,” the official said.

Foreign students have been enrolled for MTech programmes like Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, and Mechanical Engineering.

The doctoral programme in the School of Medical Science and Technology and the MBA programme in the Vinod Gupta School of Management got one international admission each for this semester.

The institute received applications from SAARC countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, two ASEAN countries - Vietnam, Laos, and two from Latin America - Colombia and Venezuela.

Also, applications came from a large number of African countries namely Madagascar, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Angola, Sudan, the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan, the Pacific island nation of Fiji, Middle Eastern nations including Iran, Syria, Palestine and Saudi Arabia, and Russia and South Korea.

