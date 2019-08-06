No Comment On Buhari’s Secondary School Certificate ― WAEC Registrar



The Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, has declined to make further comments on President Muhammadu Buhari’s secondary school certificate, saying the position of the council had been presented by its official before the presidential election petitions tribunal in Abuja, Tribune reports.



He said this on Monday in Abuja while answering questions from journalists at the annual conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA), adding that he is not going to make any comments on the issue.



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seeking nullification of the victory of President Buhari on the ground that he lacked the requisite educational qualification to contest the last presidential election.



When prodded on the issue, Uwadiae said: “I am aware that WAEC was asked to come to the tribunal to give evidence and somebody went there to represent WAEC.



“So, what whatever WAEC has, that has been delivered.”



He noted that the focus should be on the conference, which according to him, was a gathering of experts to brainstorm on how to improve on innovations in educational assessment on the continent.

