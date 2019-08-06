Police To Arraign SaharaReporters Journalist, 8 Others On Trumped-up Charges Today

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to hastily arraign and continue to detain nine people arrested on Monday at the #RevolutionNow protest in Lagos.

They will be arraigned at the Ebute Metta Magistrate's Court.

Among those arrested are Victor Ogungbenro, a video editor and cameraman, Gabriel Ojuba, Convener of the United Action for Democracy.

Others are Segun Babatunde Osunla, Ehis Omohomio, Aniobi Stanley, Elias Ozikpu, Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, Banwo Olagokun, and Sanyaolu Juwon.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the police had planned to arraign the individuals on trumped-up charges.

According to Effiong Inibehe and Stanley Imhanruor, human rights lawyers who went to secure the detainees' bail at Panti Police Station, the police insisted they would not be released.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police, had labelled the protest as an act of terrorism.

He warned that anyone arrested in connection with the protest would be charged with a treasonable felony.

Protesters defied the police and went ahead with the protest at various locations on Monday.