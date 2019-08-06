Police Charge RevolutionNow Protesters For 'Unlawful Gathering'

The protesters, alongside a SaharaReporters correspondent covering the protest, were arrested and kept in detention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019
The Nigeria Police Force has charged six of the RevolutionNow protesters arrested at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, for unlawful gathering.

The police arraigned six of the protesters on Tuesday before the Ebute Meta Magistrate Court in Oyingbo area of Lagos. 

Those charged include: Ehis Onoshomio, 35, Gabriel Ojumah, 51; Sanyaolu Juwon, 22; Anobi Stanley, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30; and Ukachukwu Kenechukwu, 25.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge punishable under section 44 and 164 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015).

According to the charge sheet seen by SaharaReporters, the police alleged that they assembled in a manner capable of causing fear and disturbing public peace.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.

Ojumah, convener of United Action for Democracy, was granted bail based on self recognition as a practising lawyer.

However, other defendants were asked to provide N100,000 in bail and two sureties each.

The defendants might be transferred to Kirikiri Prison except their bail is perfected before close of business today.

The police clamped down on peaceful protesters across the country on Monday for calling for good governance.

The March was triggered by the arrest of human rights activist and convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, by operatives of the Department of State Services in the early hours of Saturday.

He is yet to be released by the government despite calls for his freedom by a wide section of the public.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

