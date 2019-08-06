Relocate From Flood-Prone Areas, Delta Government Warns Residents



Delta State Government has warned residents living in flood-prone areas across the state to urgently relocate to safer areas so as to avoid any form of calamities.

The call followed an earlier warning by the National Emergency Management Agency as a result of rising water levels around the River Niger area.

In a briefing with journalists on Tuesday in Asaba, the capital, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed that the move was necessary to avoid any loss of lives.

He said, “We have resolved to enlighten our people on the warning by NEMA that flood is rising and people living in flood-prone areas should as a matter of urgency, relocate to safer areas."



Also speaking at the briefing, Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, disclosed that the state government had approved the construction of two more storm drainages to address the problem of flooding in Delta.

