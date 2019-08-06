RevolutionNow: Chief Registrar Orders Magistrate Not To Release Protesters

The Chief Registrar of Lagos State has instructed the magistrate handling the case of RevolutionNow protesters not to approve their release, Sahara Reporters has learnt.

The protesters were arraigned before Mrs. Komolafe of the Ebute Metta Magistrate Court earlier on Monday.

The police charged the protesters on a two-count charge bothering on unlawful gathering and breach of public peace.

The protesters pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in sum of N100,000 with two sureties each.

Sahara Reporters has now gathered that the magistrate has been instructed not to sign the bail conditions.

The bail conditions of one of the defendants known as Kenechukwu has been met but the presiding magistrate has refrained from signing off his release.

The protesters would now be transferred to Kirikiri Prison for the time being.

The police clamped down on peaceful protesters calling for good governance across the country on Monday.

The march was triggered by the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and convener of RevolutionNow movement by operatives of the Department of State Services on Saturday.

He is yet to be released by the government despite calls for his freedom by a wide section of the public.