Sahara Reporters Journalist Released From Police Detention



The Nigeria Police Force has released Victor Ogungbenro, a journalist with Sahara Reporters.

He was released on Tuesday after perfecting his bail conditions.

Ogungbenro and eight others were arrested by the police on Monday for participating in the RevolutionNow protest in Lagos.

They were first held at Area C command before later moved to Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba.

Narrating his ordeal, Ogungbenro said the police arrested him because he identified himself as a journalist with Sahara Reporters.

He said, "They arrested my colleague, collected her identify card and phone, so she called me for help.

"The moment I told them I am from Sahara Reporters, they didnt listen to anything again. They didnt allow me show my ID card. They just started dragging me. They left my female colleague and picked me instead."

Another of the arrested persons, Babatunde, told Sahara Reporters that they were not manhandled at the police station.



He said, "We were not tortured but there is nothing as being in ones house.

"I couldn't eat the food. I only ate this evening."

Six of the protesters were arraigned at the Ebutte Meta Magistrate Court earlier on Tuesday.

