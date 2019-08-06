Sahara Reporters Journalist Released From Police Detention

Narrating his ordeal, Ogungbenro said the police arrested him because he identified himself as a journalist with Sahara Reporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019


The Nigeria Police Force has released Victor Ogungbenro, a journalist with Sahara Reporters.

He was released on Tuesday after perfecting his bail conditions.

Ogungbenro and eight others were arrested by the police on Monday for participating in the RevolutionNow protest in Lagos.

They were first held at Area C command before later moved to Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba.

Narrating his ordeal, Ogungbenro said the police arrested him because he identified himself as a journalist with Sahara Reporters.

He said, "They arrested my colleague, collected her identify card and phone, so she called me for help. 

"The moment I told them I am from Sahara Reporters, they didnt listen to anything again. They didnt allow me show my ID card. They just started dragging me. They left my female colleague and picked me instead."

Another of the arrested persons, Babatunde, told Sahara Reporters that they were not manhandled at the police station. 

He said, "We were not tortured but there is nothing as being in ones house. 

"I couldn't eat the food. I only ate this evening."

Six of the protesters were arraigned at the Ebutte Meta Magistrate Court earlier on Tuesday.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Chief Registrar Orders Magistrate Not To Release Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Court Freezes Lagos Govt Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Don’t Celebrate Yet, Organisers Tell Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Chief Registrar Orders Magistrate Not To Release Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Court Freezes Lagos Govt Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Living Faith Pastor Killed, Wife Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Don’t Celebrate Yet, Organisers Tell Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Secondus Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Bauchi: Students Protest Death Of Colleagues
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest 10 Nigerians For Duping Indians
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad