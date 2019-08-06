UPDATE: Court Fixes August 8 To Rule On FG’s Request To Detain Sowore For 90 Days

In its application on Tuesday, the FG through the DSS in the ex parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19, is seeking to detain Sowore beyond 48 hours as required by law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

A Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, has fixed August 8, 2019, to look into a request by the Federal Government for an ex-parte order to keep convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, for at least 90 days.

The human rights crusader was picked up in a Lagos hotel in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services and has been kept in custody ever since despite growing calls for his immediate release.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had accused Sowore of committing a treasonable act for calling on Nigerians to pour out on the streets on August 5, 2019 to protest against his government’s failure to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

Many of the protesters, who took to the streets in major cities across the country were met with harassment and arrest from security operatives.

In its application on Tuesday, the FG through the DSS in the ex parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19, is seeking to detain Sowore beyond 48 hours as required by law.

However, after listening to the motion which was moved by counsel for the DSS, G. O. Abadua, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said he needed time to watch the video clips attached to the motion.

He, accordingly adjourned ruling to Thursday, August 8.       

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Chief Registrar Orders Magistrate Not To Release Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Court Freezes Lagos Govt Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Don’t Celebrate Yet, Organisers Tell Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Chief Registrar Orders Magistrate Not To Release Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Court Freezes Lagos Govt Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Living Faith Pastor Killed, Wife Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Don’t Celebrate Yet, Organisers Tell Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Secondus Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Bauchi: Students Protest Death Of Colleagues
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest 10 Nigerians For Duping Indians
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad