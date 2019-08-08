Bridge Collapse: Nigerian University Blames Students For Taking Selfies

The bridge linking the hostels and lecture halls of the school caved and killed three students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2019

The collapsed pedestrian bridge ChannelsTV


The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ABTU,  Bauchi has pointed accusing fingers at the dead, claiming the collapsed bridge was not built for people to stand on and take selfies. 

According to PUNCH, the bridge linking the hostels and lecture halls of the school caved and killed three students.

The institution's Vice-Chancellor, Muhammad Abdulazeez, said: “The management felt that it was necessary to construct a metal bridge for between 10 and 15 people at a time. It was  not meant for static loads but for dynamic loads, that means, you don’t stand on it, you just pass.

“The reports we received from some of the students were that when the rain had stopped and the students were about crossing, they found the scene excellent for them to take selfies. So they started from two and before you could realize it, there were more than 30 students on the bridge standing, and that bridge was not meant for people to stand."

He added, “Some of the students could not pass and had to also stand, and the bridge suddenly collapsed and that was how we lost three students. As of today, we don’t have any student missing.

“Based on our records, no student is missing for now. Three students –two from Kogi State and one from Benue State – were confirmed dead. Two females and a male and they were all from the department of business education and management studies.”
 

