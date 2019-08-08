Court Remands Ex-INEC Chairman, Iwu, For Alleged N1.23bn Fraud

Iwu was arraigned on four counts at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2019

Maurice Iwu Sahara Reporters Media

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Maurice Iwu, has been remanded in prison for an alleged N1.23bn fraud.

Iwu was arraigned on four counts at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday.

In the charges, the EFCC alleged that he committed the offence in the build-up to the 2015 general elections in which President Muhammadu Buhari defeated then incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the EFCC, Iwu, between December 2014 and March 27, 2015, “Aided the concealment of N1.23bn in the account of Bio-resources Institute of Nigeria Limited with number 1018603119, domiciled in the United Bank for Africa."

The EFCC further said Iwu, “Ought to have reasonably known that the N1.23bn formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: fraud.”

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that the ex-INEC boss acted contrary to sections 18(a) and 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering ((Prohibition) Act 2011 and was liable to be punished under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

When the charges were read to him, however, Iwu pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for a trial date and an order remanding him in prison.

Iwu's lawyer, Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, told Justice Chuka Obiozor that he had filed a bail application on behalf of his client, which had been served on the prosecution.

But Oyedepo, who said he only got a copy of the bail application in court on Thursday morning, told the judge that he intended to oppose it and therefore needed time to study it.

Following an agreement by the lawyers, Justice Obiozor adjourned till Friday to take arguments on the bail application, while directing that Iwu be returned to EFCC custody for the meantime.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Buhari's Regime Won't Be Stupid To Charge Sowore With Treason, Says Falana
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sights And Sounds From Omoyele Sowore's Ibadan Town Hall Meeting
ACTIVISM FLASHBACK: How Sowore Prophesied His Own Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Killer Policeman Now On The Run –Lagos Command Spokesperson
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Seeks Divorce Over Rape By Husband
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Arrested For Robbery
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Judge Gives Convict N20,000 Fine Option In Lieu Of 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Buhari's Regime Won't Be Stupid To Charge Sowore With Treason, Says Falana
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sights And Sounds From Omoyele Sowore's Ibadan Town Hall Meeting
ACTIVISM FLASHBACK: How Sowore Prophesied His Own Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ambrose Alli University Student, Fashion Designer For Impersonating Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad