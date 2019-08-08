Lawyers Kick, Describe Order To Detain Sowore For 45 Days Offensive

One of the lawyers, who spoke with journalists, said that there was no justification to keep Sowore in custody for so long.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2019

 

A group of human right lawyers in Abuja on Thursday kicked against the ex-parte order granted by a Federal High Court to the Department of State Services to detain the publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, for 45days.

The lawyers, who came to the court to express their solidarity in support of the human rights crusader, said that they would apply for the vacation of the order.

One of the lawyers, who spoke with journalists and asked not to be named, said that there was no justification to keep Sowore in custody for so long.

He said, “We don't believe there is any justification for them to seek to detain Sowore for demanding that Nigerians should rise up for their socio-economic rights. 

“For calling for revolution, he has defined the terms and has stated it expressly that things are not going well in the country.”

He added that Sowore was not the first person to call for revolution in Nigeria, noting that many people in government today had called for a revolution several times in the past.

He added, “Nobody arrested and detained them, no DSS came for these persons when they called for revolution.

“We have a lot of this evidence. It is most unfortunate that the government is now seeking to clamp down on dissents.”

Also react to the development, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Tayo Oyetibo, said, “There is a provision in the administration of criminal justice act that allows that to be done but it’s a provision that needs to be reviewed because the liberty of the individual ought not to be compromised on the altar of investigation. So, that law needs to be reviewed once again.

“To keep a man for 45 days without being charged to court is offensive to the constitution and offensive to the notions of the principles of the constitution.”

Another lawyer, Johnson Omede, told Sahara Reporters that the court order was alien to the crime the suspect had been accused of.

He said, “The order by the Federal High Court to detain Mr Sowore for 45 days is alien to the offense the suspect is been accused of. 

“Revolution is nowhere mentioned under the terrorism Act and to have granted an order detaining a suspect for 45 days under the instrument, leaves us with more to be desired.”

The Federal Government had on Tuesday, August 6 requested for an ex-parte order to keep Sowore for at least 90 days.

He was picked up at a Lagos hotel in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the DSS and has been kept in custody ever since despite growing calls for his immediate release.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Seeks Divorce Over Rape By Husband
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Judge Gives Convict N20,000 Fine Option In Lieu Of 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Killer Policeman Now On The Run –Lagos Command Spokesperson
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Seeks Divorce Over Rape By Husband
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Arrested For Robbery
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Judge Gives Convict N20,000 Fine Option In Lieu Of 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Buhari's Regime Won't Be Stupid To Charge Sowore With Treason, Says Falana
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sights And Sounds From Omoyele Sowore's Ibadan Town Hall Meeting
ACTIVISM FLASHBACK: How Sowore Prophesied His Own Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ambrose Alli University Student, Fashion Designer For Impersonating Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad