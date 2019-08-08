Maurice Iwu: EFCC Set To Arraign Former INEC Chairman In Court For Money Laundering

Mr. Iwu would be arraigned at a federal high court in Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu.

EFCC’s acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, confirmed the planned arraignment in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He, however, did not disclose when the former INEC chairman would appear in court.

Mr. Iwu would be arraigned at a federal high court in Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The former chairman is alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of N1.2 billion.

The said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited domiciled in the United Bank for Africa, (UBA) PLC.

Mr. Iwu is a Nigerian Professor of Pharmacognosy who was appointed Chairman of the INEC in June 2005 and was removed from office in April 2010.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Killer Policeman Now On The Run –Lagos Command Spokesperson
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Seeks Divorce Over Rape By Husband
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Arrested For Robbery
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Judge Gives Convict N20,000 Fine Option In Lieu Of 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Killer Policeman Now On The Run –Lagos Command Spokesperson
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Seeks Divorce Over Rape By Husband
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Arrested For Robbery
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Judge Gives Convict N20,000 Fine Option In Lieu Of 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Buhari's Regime Won't Be Stupid To Charge Sowore With Treason, Says Falana
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Sights And Sounds From Omoyele Sowore's Ibadan Town Hall Meeting
ACTIVISM FLASHBACK: How Sowore Prophesied His Own Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ambrose Alli University Student, Fashion Designer For Impersonating Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad