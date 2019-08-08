Orji Kalu Removes Eric Osagie As MD Of Sun

According to insider sources, Osagie, who MD of New Telegraph, a newspaper also owned by the former Abia State governor and serving senator representing Abia North Federal Constituency, before being moved to Sun, was relieved of his duties on Thursday with immediate effect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2019

 

Publisher of Sun Newspaper, Orji Kalu, has removed the Managing Director of the company, Mr Eric Osagie, replacing him with Mr Onuoha Ukeh.

Ukeh, was until his latest appointment, editor of the daily title of the popular tabloid after initially serving as its Saturday editor.

According to insider sources, Osagie, who MD of New Telegraph, a newspaper also owned by the former Abia State governor and serving senator representing Abia North Federal Constituency, before being moved to Sun, was relieved of his duties on Thursday with immediate effect.

The former Edo State Commissioner for Information leaves Sun Publishing Company after several years of service in which he served as the newspaper’s Abuja Bureau Chief at a point.

Other top management staff of the company were also said to have been affected by the latest shakeup in the media establishment, according to insiders, who spoke with Sahara Reporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sights And Sounds From Omoyele Sowore's Ibadan Town Hall Meeting
ACTIVISM FLASHBACK: How Sowore Prophesied His Own Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ambrose Alli University Student, Fashion Designer For Impersonating Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants DSS Permission To Detain Sowore For 45 Days
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Seeks Divorce Over Rape By Husband
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Judge Gives Convict N20,000 Fine Option In Lieu Of 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Arrested For Robbery
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Bridge Collapse: Nigerian University Blames Students For Taking Selfies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Killer Policeman Now On The Run –Lagos Command Spokesperson
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sights And Sounds From Omoyele Sowore's Ibadan Town Hall Meeting
ACTIVISM FLASHBACK: How Sowore Prophesied His Own Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad