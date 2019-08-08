Orji Kalu Removes Eric Osagie As MD Of Sun

Publisher of Sun Newspaper, Orji Kalu, has removed the Managing Director of the company, Mr Eric Osagie, replacing him with Mr Onuoha Ukeh.

Ukeh, was until his latest appointment, editor of the daily title of the popular tabloid after initially serving as its Saturday editor.

According to insider sources, Osagie, who MD of New Telegraph, a newspaper also owned by the former Abia State governor and serving senator representing Abia North Federal Constituency, before being moved to Sun, was relieved of his duties on Thursday with immediate effect.

The former Edo State Commissioner for Information leaves Sun Publishing Company after several years of service in which he served as the newspaper’s Abuja Bureau Chief at a point.

Other top management staff of the company were also said to have been affected by the latest shakeup in the media establishment, according to insiders, who spoke with Sahara Reporters.