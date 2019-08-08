RevolutionNow: Release Sowore Now, Ohaneze Tells Buhari

Igbo cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has called for the unconditional release of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, who has been detained by the Department of State Services since Saturday.

Sowore was picked up by the security agency for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets on August 5 to protest against bad governance in the country.

In a statement on Thursday by the national leader of the youth wing of Ndigbo, Arthur Obiorah, the group said Sowore’s detention fell below international standard.

The statement read, “We refute the claims that the group’s intention was to upset the government’s agenda.

“The authorities should read between the lines and decode the true messages behind the nationwide agitations.

“We request an unconditional release of the Presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, whose detention by the DSS falls below international standard which allows freedom of association, expression and assemblage of individuals.

“Our country is in dire need of national conference where most of the questions itemised by Sowore are considered for implementation.

“The clamour for #RevolutionNow by Nigerians should be well thought about.

“It is an avenue where Nigerians pour out their minds on the state of the nation and what they feel is not right within the context of the universal coverage.”