Alex Iwobi Completes Switch To Everton

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2019

Alex Iwobi in a match against Everton BBC

Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has completed his move to English Premiership side, Everton.

The pacy player joined the Toffees on deadline day from Arsenal of London in a deal worth around £40m.

Confirming the arrival of the player on Thursday in a statement on their website, Everton said they were delighted to have the talented Nigerian in their ranks ahead of the new season.

The statement said, “Alex Iwobi has signed for Everton from Arsenal after agreeing a five-year deal until the end of June 2024."

Speaking on the new arrival, Everton boss, Marco Silva, said, “Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton.

“He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”

Iwobi, who rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal, played 149 times for the club, scoring 15 goals and contributing 27 assists during his time with the London outfit.

The 23-year-old has 36 caps for Nigeria and has scored six times for the country, according to a report by 90min.com.

