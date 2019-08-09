Army Captures Wanted Kidnapper In Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike confirmed this during a security meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni community at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2019

 

Less than 24 hours after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, placed a N30m bounty on notorious cultist, ‘Bobrisky’ of Gokana, the Nigerian Army has captured him.

Wike thanked the Nigerian Army for capturing the suspected cultist.

He said, “The Army has captured ‘Bobrisky’ of Gokana.  I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army.

“Anyone who creates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person".

Governor Wike called on community leaders to supply information to the State Security Council on criminals in their communities for the security agencies to act frontally to reduce crime. 

He described Rumuolumeni as one of the flashpoints in the state where criminals use waterway as a getaway point. 

He urged community leaders to cooperate with the state government to check the activities of cult groups and insecurity in the area.

