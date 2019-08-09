BREAKING: Sowore Files 19 Ground Application Against Detention

Activist and convener of RevolutionNowmovement, Omoyele Sowore, has applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside its order permitting the Department of State Services to detain him for 45 days.

Sowore, through his lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, contended, among others in the 19-ground application on Friday that the order issued by the court breached his constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

He said the court order is “legalising the illegality” of his detention for about four days prior to the issuance of the court order on Thursday.

Filed along with his application on Friday was an affidavit of urgency seeking an urgent hearing of the suit on the grounds that it “is one of fundamental importance that affects salient fundamental rights of the applicant herein.”

The Federal High Court had ruled on an ex parte application by the DSS to detain Sowore for 90 days to investigate him for treason-related allegations.

However, Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Thursday granted the agency permission to hold the activist for 45 days.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos in the early hours of Saturday for calling on Nigerian to pour out to the streets on Monday, August 5, to express their grievances against bad governance in the country.

The DSS has refused to release him despite growing local and international calls for his freedom.