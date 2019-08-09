EFCC To Arraign Atiku's Son-in-law For Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission will arraign Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law to a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on August 14.

The anti-graft agency has filed a two-count charge against him at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the charge signed by Rotimi Oyedepo, EFCC's counsel, Babalele committed an offence of money laundering in February 2019.

The two charges against Babalele reads, “That you, Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court procured Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 without going through financial institution.

“The sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Sahara Reporters gathered that Babalele will remain in EFCC custody till August 14 when he would be arraigned before Justice Nicolas Oweibo.