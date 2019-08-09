Flooding: President Buhari Warns Nigerians To Be Alert

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to pay attention to early warning flooding alerts by government agencies.

The appeal is coming days after the management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University issued a notice for students to vacate the campus after a flood disaster killed four undergraduates on campus.

In a post through his Twitter handle @MBuhari, the President said, “I want to appeal to Nigerians to please heed early warning flooding alerts by relevant government agencies intended to safeguard lives and property. These alerts are well-meaning and for the good of everybody.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes to the families of all who lost their lives in recent flooding incidents, as well as those who lost property.

“I have directed @nemanigeria to immediately provide relief assistance to all affected communities and persons across the country."

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency had issued an alert warning to Nigerians of imminent increased flooding in September.

No fewer than 74 local government areas in 30 states would experience severe flooding in June, August and September, according to the agency.