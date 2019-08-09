JAF Condemns Sowore's Continued Detention

"The attempt to further hold him (Sowore) using the judicial process will constitute an act of oppression by the President Muhammadu Buhari government."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2019

The Joint Action Force, a coalition of civil society and labour groups, has condemned the judgement of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granting leave to the Department of State Services to hold convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, in its custody for 45 days. 

In a chat with Sahara Reporters, Chairman of the group, Abiodun Aremu, said that Thursday's judegment was unacceptable. 

He described the attempt to hold Sowore in detention through legal means as oppressive. 

He said, "The attempt to further hold him (Sowore) using the judicial process will constitute an act of oppression by the President Muhammadu Buhari government. 

"The actions of August 5 is legitimate and it is the right of  Nigerian citizens to demand a replacement of a government that has clearly failed to deliver the basic necessity of life for its citizens. 

"We will continue to demand freedom for Sowore and the legal team should further take processes that can get him to enforce his fundamental human right.

"When a regime fears the people, the voices of the people become the victim of oppression under that regime and that is exactly what has happened."

The group demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Sowore, who has been in the custody of the DSS since Saturday, August 3.

Sowore was picked up in Lagos ahead of the ReveolutionNow protest scheduled for Monday, August 5. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

