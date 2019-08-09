Kaduna: NSCDC To Deploy 3,000 Personnel Ahead Of Muslim Celebration

Commandant of the agency in the state, Babangida Dutsinma, made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna through the Public Relations Officer, Orndiir Terzungwe, on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2019

 

The Kaduna Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has said it would deploy 3,000 personnel during the Ed-El-Kabir celebrations to protect critical national assets across the state.

Dustinma said they were determined to ensure a hitch-free celebrations.

He said, “The Command will do everything possible to apprehend and sanction anyone found culpable.

“Routine surveillance will be effectively carried out by over 3,000 personnel of the corps in all suspected black spots across the state to rid them of criminals.”

He called on parents to monitor the movements of their children properly to prevent them from being victims of criminal elements.

