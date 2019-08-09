Nigeria Tightens Security At Airports Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

Muritala Muhammud International Airport, Lagos

The Nigerian government has tightened airport security ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration in the country.

Nigeria has been grappling with a rising level of insecurity and violence and its airports have also faced issues of lax security.

Therefore, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said airport security and other logistics had been strengthened to take care of the expected increase in passenger traffic during the Eid-El-Kabir, said the chief spokesperson for FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, yesterday.

The Nigerian government had declared August 12 and 13 as public holidays so that the Muslims can celebrate the Sallah.

According to Yakubu, new directional display units to guide travellers, especially new ones had been installed at airports, assuring travellers that they will have pleasant moments during the holidays.

She added, “This is part of our commitment to ensure seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.

“Also, maintenance of conveyor belts and escalators at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been completed and functioning optimally.”

Yakubu restated that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials was prohibited and anyone found wanting would be apprehended and prosecuted.